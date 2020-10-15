Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Philip Kosloski
The prayer John Paul II’s dad taught him, that he prayed every day
Aleteia
The longest lasting marriage in the world
Cerith Gardiner
12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle Prayer”
Inspiring Stories

Passengers take up collection on flight to help Brazilian mother with sick child

pixabay
Share
Print
Magnús Sannleikur - published on 10/15/20

When a mother found herself in difficult circumstances, a group of strangers generously stepped forward to help.

Click here to launch the slideshow

A flight last month between Campinas and São José do Rio Preto in southern Brazil became the scene of a spontaneous act of solidarity that went viral on social media networks.

According to the website Aeroin.net, a passenger named Sirlândia Dias Pereira was traveling with her infant son Caleb, who suffers from heart failure and has a heart murmur. During the flight, she told the passenger next to her, Alex Pontes, that she was traveling so her son could be hospitalized for treatment. She also explained that she was relying on the charity of others for living quarters and that it was very difficult for her to take care of her family.

In solidarity, the passenger talked to the crew of the airline and asked to use the airplane’s loudspeaker, inviting the other travelers to contribute to a spontaneous collection to help mother and son, as well as praying for them. “All of us would like to find an angel to help us. Those of us who feel moved to do so, let’s help this mother to take a little something with her, a little something we have” and can share, he said.

Read more:
Students donate graduation money to pay for teacher’s child’s medical expenses

In a matter of minutes, passengers gave $1,568 Brazilian reais and $100 USD in cash, for a total worth near $400 USD (which goes a lot further in Brazil than in the USA), plus applause for the mother, who was thrilled with the help and repeatedly expressed her gratitude to the passengers and to God.

The site that first shared the story later updated the article, adding that Caleb went through surgery and is recovering well. The website Razões Para Acreditar reports that the story caught the attention of Brazilian TV personality Luciano Huck, who started a crowdfunding campaign to help the family.

This story just goes to show that a little bit of initiative can go a long way towards making an important difference in someone’s life. There are people in need all around us. Let’s not let these opportunities to help others pass us by!

HELP
Read more:
Why random acts of kindness might be even better for you than planned acts of giving

Usually you don’t hear about them in the news, but acts of kindness are happening around us every day. Here is an inspiring list of ordinary people performing extraordinary acts of love and charity…

CORONAVIRUS,CHARITY,MOMSLaunch the slideshow
Tags:
Acts of KindnessInspiring stories
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Beatification of Carlo Acutis is “good news,” says …
  3. Larry Peterson
    Did you know the 1st apparition of the Blessed Mother was an act …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
  5. Fr. Michael Rennier
    Why having sacred art in your home changes the way you live
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  7. Ary Waldir Ramos Diaz
    The mother of Venerable Carlo Acutis says he was her little …
  8. Tom Hoopes
    I was guilty of this great sin and never confessed it
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.