U.K. government issues grants for repairs to churches

Culture Recovery Fund announces funding for renovations during pandemic.
The British Government’s Culture Recovery Fund announced that about 445 organizations will share £103 million of funding. That includes £3 million going to the Catholic Trust for England and Wales “to distribute to Grade I and II historic Catholic churches across England.”
The funding will be used to “help restart vital reconstruction work and maintenance on cherished heritage sites, keeping venues open and supporting those working in the sector.”
The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales said the funding “will provide much needed support for these important historic buildings — helping them fund essential repairs and remain open both for their regular visitors and the wider community.”
Speaking about the grant, Archbishop George Stack, chairman of the Patrimony Committee of the Bishops’ Conference, commented, “We’re extremely grateful to the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund for Heritage for this grant of £3 million to help with the maintenance, upkeep and repair of a number of our Grade I and II listed buildings in England.”
As an example, Westminster Cathedral, the “mother church of Catholics in England and Wales,” is a Grade I-listed building and will receive almost $250,000, according to Catholic News Agency.
The Metropolitan Cathedral of Christ the King in Liverpool, a Grade II-listed building, will receive around $600,000, CNA said. The cathedral has a distinctive conical design and has suffered from architectural problems ever since it was completed in 1967, said the wire service.
