Prayer to unite your heart with the Sacred Heart

St. Margaret Mary Alacoque composed this prayer to unite her weak heart with the Heart of Jesus.
This is more difficult than it may seem, as we always seem to want things that are contrary to the will of God. Nevertheless, it is something we always strive for, hoping some day we will be united with God for all eternity.
Here is a prayer from St. Margaret Mary Alacoque that expresses this same spiritual truth, placing your own heart in the Heart of Jesus, desiring that it may be unified, purifying it of whatever may be preventing us from a more complete union.
Lord Jesus,
let my heart never rest until it finds You,
who are its center, its love, and its happiness.
By the wound in Your heart
pardon the sins that I have committed
whether out of malice or out of evil desires.
Place my weak heart in your own divine heart,
continually under your protection and guidance,
so that I may persevere in doing good
and in fleeing evil until my last breath.
Amen.
