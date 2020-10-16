Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Philip Kosloski
The prayer John Paul II’s dad taught him, that he prayed every day
Aleteia
The longest lasting marriage in the world
Cerith Gardiner
12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle Prayer”
Spirituality

Prayer to unite your heart with the Sacred Heart

SACRED HEART
Fred de Noyelle | GoDong
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski - published on 10/16/20

St. Margaret Mary Alacoque composed this prayer to unite her weak heart with the Heart of Jesus.

The goal of the spiritual life consists of uniting our will to the divine will of God. By doing so, we will desire the same things that God wants.

This is more difficult than it may seem, as we always seem to want things that are contrary to the will of God. Nevertheless, it is something we always strive for, hoping some day we will be united with God for all eternity.

Here is a prayer from St. Margaret Mary Alacoque that expresses this same spiritual truth, placing your own heart in the Heart of Jesus, desiring that it may be unified, purifying it of whatever may be preventing us from a more complete union.

Lord Jesus,
let my heart never rest until it finds You,
who are its center, its love, and its happiness.
By the wound in Your heart
pardon the sins that I have committed
whether out of malice or out of evil desires.
Place my weak heart in your own divine heart,
continually under your protection and guidance,
so that I may persevere in doing good
and in fleeing evil until my last breath.
Amen.

sacredheart
Read more:
God is passionately in love with you, according to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque
SMILING WOMAN
Read more:
Let St. Margaret Mary Alacoque help you develop self-confidence
Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Larry Peterson
    Did you know the 1st apparition of the Blessed Mother was an act …
  3. Fr. Michael Rennier
    Why having sacred art in your home changes the way you live
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Beatification of Carlo Acutis is “good news,” says …
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Prayer to protect priests from the devil’s snares
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  8. Tom Hoopes
    I was guilty of this great sin and never confessed it
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.