Prayer to unite your heart with the Sacred Heart

The goal of the spiritual life consists of uniting our will to the divine will of God. By doing so, we will desire the same things that God wants.

This is more difficult than it may seem, as we always seem to want things that are contrary to the will of God. Nevertheless, it is something we always strive for, hoping some day we will be united with God for all eternity.

Here is a prayer from St. Margaret Mary Alacoque that expresses this same spiritual truth, placing your own heart in the Heart of Jesus, desiring that it may be unified, purifying it of whatever may be preventing us from a more complete union.