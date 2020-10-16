Viewing of Blessed Carlo’s remains extended through weekend

Click here to launch the slideshow

Such a large number of pilgrims are seeking the chance to pray before the relics of Blessed Carlo Acutis that the bishop of Assisi has extended the public viewing through the weekend.

Carlo Acutis became the first member of the millennial generation to be recognized as Blessed, with a beatification ceremony in Assisi on October 10.

The young computer whiz and his simple wisdom has caught the attention even of the secular world, with outlets such as NPR and the Associated Press covering his beatification.

Blessed Carlo’s remains will be open for viewing until Monday, to accommodate those who can visit over the weekend.

In the slideshow below, see 10 things Carlo teaches us, especially about love for the Eucharist.