5 Ways to cope with pregnancy cravings

Click here to launch the slideshow

Read more: 5 Tactics for dealing with pregnancy fatigue

The months of pregnancy bring so much joy and are a blessing to be grateful for, but this time comes with plenty of unusual side effects, too.While no one knows the exact reason why pregnant women get these cravings, often for foods they’re normally indifferent to, any pregnant woman can tell you that these cravings are very real! Here are 5 strategies for handling the cravings when they strike.