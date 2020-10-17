Aleteia
Adorable father-daughter photo collection goes viral

Cerith Gardiner - published on 10/17/20

The Shannons of Ireland have a timely reminder for us all.

A dad from Belfast, Ireland, Ciarán Shannon, recently shared a series of photos that show him and his daughter Niamh holding hands in exactly the same spot to document three of her educational milestones. The sweet snaps were shared on Twitter as part of the latest trend, “How it started, How it’s going,” and social media users have loved them.

In the first pic, Shannon is taking his daughter to St Therese of Lisieux Primary School in north Belfast back in 1999. “I think I was more nervous than her. I was as proud as punch,” shared the loving dad to the BBC.

 

The second photo marked Niamh’s last day of school in 2013, and the final photo was of her graduation in 2018. The now-25-year-old seems to have loved the educational environment and is now a science and math teacher.

All these photos were taken by mom, Brenda, and still hang in the family home. The loving father is thrilled at how the internet has reacted. “I’m flabbergasted by the reaction my pictures have got. The good thing is that now nearly a million people know how proud I am of my daughter.”

There’s a wonderful lesson to be learned from these photos, other than that there’s something so beautiful about a daddy-daughter bond — to always have a camera at the ready. While we contend with the difficulties and inconveniences the pandemic is creating at the moment, we can rest assured that this moment will pass, and there will be happier snap-worthy times ahead.

