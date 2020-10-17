Adorable father-daughter photo collection goes viral

A dad from Belfast, Ireland, Ciarán Shannon, recently shared a series of photos that show him and his daughter Niamh holding hands in exactly the same spot to document three of her educational milestones.and social media users have loved them.

In the first pic, Shannon is taking his daughter to St Therese of Lisieux Primary School in north Belfast back in 1999. “I think I was more nervous than her. I was as proud as punch,” shared the loving dad to the BBC.

How it started. How it’s going pic.twitter.com/wm64ywTmmk — Ciarán Ó’Seanáin (@CiaranNB) October 10, 2020

The second photo marked Niamh’s last day of school in 2013, and the final photo was of her graduation in 2018. The now-25-year-old seems to have loved the educational environment and is now a science and math teacher.

All these photos were taken by mom, Brenda, and still hang in the family home. The loving father is thrilled at how the internet has reacted. “I’m flabbergasted by the reaction my pictures have got. The good thing is that now nearly a million people know how proud I am of my daughter.”