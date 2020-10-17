Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Philip Kosloski
The prayer John Paul II’s dad taught him, that he prayed every day
Aleteia
The longest lasting marriage in the world
Cerith Gardiner
12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle Prayer”
Church

Resident in pope’s building positive for Covid

SANTA MARTA
AFP PHOTO / VATICAN MEDIA
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 10/17/20

Vatican press office gives no details on Francis, but says health of all those who live at Santa Marta is constantly monitored.

A resident of the Casa Santa Marta, where Pope Francis lives, tested positive for Covid-19, according to the Holy See on October 17.

“The patient, asymptomatic for the moment, has been placed in isolation, just like those who have come into direct contact with him,” a press release stated, adding that the patient has temporarily moved out of Santa Marta.

The press office did not give any details on the pope’s health, but assured, “The health of all residents of the House is constantly monitored.”

The pope last Wednesday told pilgrims at the general audience that he could only greet them from a distance.

Read more:
Pope opts for greeting pilgrims at a distance

And on Thursday, a communique from the Swiss Guards noted that case numbers have increased among their ranks.

“As a result of testing carried out in recent days, seven other positive results have emerged among the Swiss Guards, bringing the total number of infected to eleven,” they reported.

Read more:
Pray with Pope Francis the entrustment to Our Lady in the time of the pandemic

 

 

Tags:
Coronavirus
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Larry Peterson
    Did you know the 1st apparition of the Blessed Mother was an act …
  3. Larry Peterson
    She turned her suffering into a successful radio ministry, and …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Prayer to protect priests from the devil’s snares
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Pope Pius XII witnessed the Fatima “miracle of the …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves
  8. Theresa Civantos Barber
    3 Lessons from the life of St. Teresa of Avila for the modern …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.