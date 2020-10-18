Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Philip Kosloski
The prayer John Paul II’s dad taught him, that he prayed every day
Aleteia
The longest lasting marriage in the world
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle Prayer”
Cerith Gardiner
12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today
Spirituality

Pope Benedict XVI’s plea to health care workers

NURSE
theskaman306 | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski - published on 10/18/20

In 2012 he urged health care workers to treat patients as “persons” and not just numbers.

Caring for the sick and the suffering has radically changed over the centuries. What started out as a rare skill to save a person’s life has now become a business, often more concerned about numbers than people.

This is something that Pope Benedict XVI spoke against in an address in 2012 to health care workers. He warned against hospitals viewing their services as “products,” that fluctuate according to the market.

In this very context hospitals and structures for assistance must rethink their role to prevent health, first and foremost a universal good to be guaranteed and defended from becoming a mere “product” subjected to the laws of the market, hence accessible to few. The special attention owed to the dignity of the suffering can never be forgotten, applying also in the context of health-care policies the principles of subsidiarity and solidarity.

The medical world has changed drastically over the last century and this has led to a view of the patient as a number, rather than a human person.

Today, although on the one hand because of the progress in technology and science the ability to heal the sick physically is increasing, on the other, the ability to “care for” the patient, seen in his integrity and uniqueness, appears to be weakening. Thus the ethical horizons of medical science that risks forgetting that its vocation is to serve every person and the whole person, in the various phases of his or her life, seem to be dulled. It is to be hoped that the language of the “Christian science of suffering” — to which belong compassion, solidarity, sharing, self-denial, giving freely, the gift of self — become the universal lexicon of those who work in the sector of health-care assistance.

The key to understanding the medical profession is to be seen in the actions of the Good Samaritan.

Dear friends, this healing and evangelizing assistance is the task that always awaits you. Now more than ever our society needs “Good Samaritans” with generous hearts and arms wide open to all, in the awareness that “The true measure of humanity is essentially determined in relationship to suffering and to the sufferer.” This “going beyond” the clinical approach opens you to the dimension of transcendence.

As health care workers increase in their importance during these difficult times, Pope Benedict urges us to see each patient as a human person and not simply a dot on a graph.

Read more:
Prayer to St. Luke for those going into surgery
COVID
Read more:
A wonderful prayer composed by St. John Paul II for healthcare professionals
Tags:
HealthcareSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  3. Larry Peterson
    She turned her suffering into a successful radio ministry, and …
  4. Theresa Civantos Barber
    3 Lessons from the life of St. Teresa of Avila for the modern …
  5. Inma Alvarez
    They knocked him to the ground, but all he cared about was the …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Prayer to protect priests from the devil’s snares
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.