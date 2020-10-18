Though the fire in July was devastating, Huerta put it in perspective.

“We want Mission San Gabriel to be a place of healing,” she told Orfalea. “That we found ‘La Dolorosa’ in ashes but surviving on her own feast day, it’s encouraging! We have been on this journey at San Gabriel for a long time, first to renovate and improve the property for the jubilee celebration of 250 years, and now this tragic fire.”

Said Huerta, “The end result is that it is going to look more glorious.”