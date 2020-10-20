Children leave drawings and messages of encouragement on convent door

The Sisters of the Cross are very much loved in Seville, Spain. They dedicate their lives to the most needy, visiting the city’s neighborhoods to help those who are suffering. These days, however, they haven’t been able to leave the convent. They remain isolated because, at last count, 42 of them are infected and suffering from COVID-19.

They have said that this disease is “the world’s cross, and we are the sisters of the Cross.” They want to embrace this cross as a way to be closer to Christ.

Although the sisters have remained isolated in their cells, it seems that the infection has spread to a greater number of members of the community. Thankfully, none of them have had to be admitted to the hospital yet.

The city’s children—so loved by the sisters and by Jesus—wanted to give some of that abundant love back. For this reason, on October 8 the door of the convent was wallpapered with dozens of colorful messages from students of Santa Ana School. The children colored copies of a coloring book-style illustration of a religious sister, used during catechesis classes, and they added messages of encouragement in which they say that they’re praying for the sisters to get well soon.

This act of kindness should give us and the sisters a lot of hope, because we can rest assured that God listens attentively to the prayers of children. Photos of the children’s tribute were tweeted by a local politician:

🔘 Alumnos del Colegio Santa Ana han querido dejar un beso en la puerta del Convento de las Hermanas de la Cruz 📷 @Lola_Chaves pic.twitter.com/cwC5rBP41a — Beltrán Pérez García (@BeltranPerezPP) October 8, 2020

The text of the tweet reads: “Students at Santa Ana School wanted to leave a kiss on the door of the Convent of the Sisters of the Cross.” Here are some of the messages written by the children, as seen in the photos :