Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle Prayer”
Philip Kosloski
The prayer John Paul II’s dad taught him, that he prayed every day
Philip Kosloski
Prayer for St. Michael’s protection against any illness
Cerith Gardiner
12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today
Lifestyle

Children leave drawings and messages of encouragement on convent door

SEVILLA
Twitter
Share
Print
Blanca de Ugarte - published on 10/20/20

When 42 nuns in one convent were infected with COVID-19, local children found a way to show their support.

The Sisters of the Cross are very much loved in Seville, Spain. They dedicate their lives to the most needy, visiting the city’s neighborhoods to help those who are suffering. These days, however, they haven’t been able to leave the convent. They remain isolated because, at last count, 42 of them are infected and suffering from COVID-19.

They have said that this disease is “the world’s cross, and we are the sisters of the Cross.” They want to embrace this cross as a way to be closer to Christ.

Although the sisters have remained isolated in their cells, it seems that the infection has spread to a greater number of members of the community. Thankfully, none of them have had to be admitted to the hospital yet.

Read more:
When pandemic restrictions threatened a convent’s livelihood, local residents came to a (delicious) rescue

The city’s children—so loved by the sisters and by Jesus—wanted to give some of that abundant love back. For this reason, on October 8 the door of the convent was wallpapered with dozens of colorful messages from students of Santa Ana School. The children colored copies of a coloring book-style illustration of a religious sister, used during catechesis classes, and they added messages of encouragement in which they say that they’re praying for the sisters to get well soon.

This act of kindness should give us and the sisters a lot of hope, because we can rest assured that God listens attentively to the prayers of children. Photos of the children’s tribute were tweeted by a local politician:

The text of the tweet reads: “Students at Santa Ana School wanted to leave a kiss on the door of the Convent of the Sisters of the Cross.” Here are some of the messages written by the children, as seen in the photos :

  • “We love you. I’m praying for you.”
  • “Get better! We’re praying for you.”
  • “Get well soon. You’re the best!”
  • “You’re very generous!!! We’re praying for you! Get well soon!”
REFUGEES
Read more:
Inspired by encyclical, Italian nuns offer convent for use by refugees
Tags:
Acts of Kindness
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  3. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle …
  4. VaticanNews.va
    Pope shares how he starts his work day each morning
  5. Theresa Civantos Barber
    3 Lessons from the life of St. Teresa of Avila for the modern …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Prayer for St. Michael’s protection against any illness
  7. Inma Alvarez
    They knocked him to the ground, but all he cared about was the …
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Viewing of Blessed Carlo’s remains extended through weekend …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.