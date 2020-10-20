Coronavirus case reported at pope’s residence

A resident of Pope Francis’ residence has tested positive for the virus, according to a Catholic News Agency report

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the individual, who is asymptomatic has been placed in quarantine and has temporarily left the Casa Santa Marta, the residence adjacent to St. Peter’s Basilica, where the pope lives.

“The regulations issued by the Holy See and the Governorate of Vatican City State continue to be observed and the health of all residents of the [Casa Santa Marta] is constantly monitored,” Bruni said according to the CNA report.

Today Pope Francis wore a mask at an interfaith prayer gathering attending by Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople and other Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Sikh and Buddhist leaders on Rome’s Capitoline Hill. It was the first time he had done so for an entire public event.

The news comes as Italy is facing what some fear is a second wave of coronavirus cases. The country recorded 11,705 new positive cases of coronavirus on Oct. 18. During the first wave, the number of cases peaked at 6,557 on March 21, and declined steadily until the summer when the number of infections began creeping up again. The recent spike in cases began in early October.

Over the last few weeks at least three residents of the Vatican State have tested positive for the virus, but, according to Bruni, have since recovered. In recent days, the Swiss Guard, the pope’s personal security service announced that 11 of their men have now tested positive for COVID-19.