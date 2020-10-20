Aleteia
Travel

The Catholic churches that dot the beautiful island of Capri

Saint Michele Church
Mentnafunangann | CC BY-SA 4.0
V. M. Traverso - published on 10/20/20

The island off Italy’s Amalfi coast is home to many beautiful churches hidden among cobbled streets and dramatic cliffs.

The island of Capri, off the Amalfi coast, is probably one of the best known islands in the world. Tourists flock to this 4-mile island for its dramatic cliffs, its shimmering blue waters, sandy beaches and its stunning architecture and archaeological sites. 

Capri
Norbert Nagel | CC BY-SA 3.0

Capri is also home to a dozen churches that have been serving local Catholics for centuries. Hidden among white-washed buildings and cobblestone streets, the churches of Capri are not to be missed by Catholic travelers. 

Here is a list of churches on the island of Capri:

