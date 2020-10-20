The Catholic churches that dot the beautiful island of Capri

The island off Italy’s Amalfi coast is home to many beautiful churches hidden among cobbled streets and dramatic cliffs.
Click here to launch the slideshow
The island of Capri, off the Amalfi coast, is probably one of the best known islands in the world. Tourists flock to this 4-mile island for its dramatic cliffs, its shimmering blue waters, sandy beaches and its stunning architecture and archaeological sites.
Capri is also home to a dozen churches that have been serving local Catholics for centuries. Hidden among white-washed buildings and cobblestone streets, the churches of Capri are not to be missed by Catholic travelers.
Here is a list of churches on the island of Capri:
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!
Donate now!