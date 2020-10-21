Conquer Goliath in new Bible-themed VR game

This year has been an exciting one in the world of religiously themed video games, with the announcement of the upcoming Pope Simulator and the release of the mobile Catholic masterpiece Wanderlight: A Pilgrim’s Adventure , as this Christmas season will yield yet another promising new virtual reality (VR) title: DvG: Conquering Giants.

DvG is a reimagined immersive experience that puts players in the shoes of a young King David, when he was still but an unassuming yet responsible shepherd. In a richly detailed world that seems somewhat open to exploration, the player must protect their flock from predators like wolves, bears, and lions before taking on Goliath himself in single combat. True to the biblical narrative, David is only armed with a sling and his (or rather the player’s) wits to see him through.

This upcoming title is the debut release from publishing company Virtuous VR Gaming (VVRG) and it was developed by Immersive History, LLC., under the direction of the company’s founder and CEO, Jarom Sidwell, a former Hollywood visual effects artist who has worked on such blockbuster hits as The Hobbit, The Avengers, and Avatar. The art style presents a seemingly cartoonish aesthetic, a little reminiscent of World of Warcraft, to appeal to younger players and avid gamers alike. This style of art also tends to outlast more realistic graphics, which need constant updates to keep up with technological advancements.

The sling, as mentioned earlier, is a central aspect of the game and players must interact with it through the use of a unique-to-market VR SLING weapon. Sidwell noted in a press release that players will have to actually learn to use a sling in order to make it work. He said:

“This is one of the most active VR games on the market. From mimicking real life sling mechanics to lateral hand gesture motions, ‘DvG’ is guaranteed to get your heart racing!“

One of our favorite parts of the project is the F.A.Q. page, which contains a wealth of information on the background of the David and Goliath narrative. It addresses questions like “Who were David and Goliath?,” “Where is the story mentioned in the Bible?,” “Do the Jewish and Christian views of this story differ?” and a whole lot more. The insightful answers, which present a firm understanding of the biblical narratives, show exactly how much thought was put into the game, as well as demonstrating a distinct faithfulness that was considered in every step of development.

DvG: Conquering Giants is rated E10+ (Everyone 10 years old or above) and is advertised as “a great opportunity to bring family values and fun to homes through the use of VR technology.” It is scheduled to release worldwide on Oculus Rift S, Vive, and Steam VR on November 23. Then, on December 23, it will launch on Oculus Quest 2 and Playstation VR.