How to stay peaceful in an upside down world

Philip Kosloski - published on 10/21/20

St. Paul of the Cross gives his advice on how to remain peaceful when the world is in chaos.

It can be difficult to remain at peace in your soul when everything around you is chaotic. We can be tempted to anxious thoughts, even feeling hopeless inside.

St. Paul of the Cross urged his followers to remain peaceful and not give in to the devil’s temptations.

He explains, in the book Flowers of the Passion, that the first place to go is the Heart of Jesus.

Rest tranquilly in the loving Heart of our dear Savior do not lose peace even though the world turn upside down.

This is easier said than done, but he emphasizes the point that we need to turn to Jesus and throw all our cares into his loving furnace.

Keep interior peace at every cost pay no attention to fears … Experience will teach you that those … fears … ought to disappear in the fire of love.

Be very careful to retain peace because Satan casts his lines in troubled waters.

Make of your fears … a bundle and throw it into the fire of divine charity which will at once consume it then keep yourself in interior solitude and rest on the bosom of your heavenly Father.

Whatever you do, when you are afraid and anxious, throw all your cares into the Heart of Jesus. The more we turn to Jesus, the more he will maintain that peace in our soul.

