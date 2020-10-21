Kari Jobe’s “Steady My Heart”: A sweet song of faith with a catchy hook

I’m not gonna worryI know that You’ve got meRight inside the palm of your hand

Kari Jobe released this beautiful Christian pop tune on her 2012 album Where I Find You, the album that earned Jobe her only DOVE Award nomination. The song is an upbeat prayer of thanks to the Lord for His enduring support and love, presented through simple lyrics and a catchy melody.

The song opens up with a small chamber orchestra, which breaks only to introduce the staccato guitar rhythm that drives the tune. The chorus breaks out in grand fashion with the full band joining in at just the right moment to support Jobe’s soaring vocals. The song itself could hold up against any of the pop hits of the last decade, and we wouldn’t be surprised to hear it on the radio, even on a more secular station.

In an explanation video, Jobe reveals that the lyrics were drawn from Psalm 55:22, along with some personal experiences. She said: