Night prayer to protect yourself from evil

Place yourself under the protection of the angels and saints with this night prayer.
One of the best things we can do is place ourselves in the loving protection of God. He can protect us and calm our fears so that we can sleep in peace.
Here is a prayer from Fr. Xavier Lasance in his book With God that asks God as well as all the angels and saints to protect us during the night.
May the Blessed Virgin Mary, St. Joseph and ail the saints pray for us to Our Lord that we may be preserved this night from sin and evil.
O my good angel, whom God has appointed to be my guardian, watch over me during this night.
May Our Lord bless us and preserve us from all evil and bring us to life everlasting.
May the souls of the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace. Amen
