Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle Prayer”
Philip Kosloski
The prayer John Paul II’s dad taught him, that he prayed every day
Philip Kosloski
Prayer for St. Michael’s protection against any illness
Cerith Gardiner
12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today
Spirituality

Night prayer to protect yourself from evil

PRAY
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski - published on 10/21/20

Place yourself under the protection of the angels and saints with this night prayer.

At the end of the day, we all want to sleep in peace. Sometimes we may have anxiety about potential things that could happen during the night.

One of the best things we can do is place ourselves in the loving protection of God. He can protect us and calm our fears so that we can sleep in peace.

Here is a prayer from Fr. Xavier Lasance in his book With God that asks God as well as all the angels and saints to protect us during the night.

May the Blessed Virgin Mary, St. Joseph and ail the saints pray for us to Our Lord that we may be preserved this night from sin and evil.

O my good angel, whom God has appointed to be my guardian, watch over me during this night.

May Our Lord bless us and preserve us from all evil and bring us to life everlasting.

May the souls of the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace. Amen

RIFUGIO
Read more:
Pray this night prayer to surround your home with angelic protection
SLEEPING WOMAN
Read more:
5 Bedtime prayers for a peaceful night
Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  3. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Prayer for St. Michael’s protection against any illness
  5. VaticanNews.va
    Pope shares how he starts his work day each morning
  6. Edifa
    Do you know what your guardian angel can do for you?
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    Adorable father-daughter photo collection goes viral
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Viewing of Blessed Carlo’s remains extended through weekend …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.