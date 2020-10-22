Aleteia
McGivney Festival Health and Safety Protocols

Attendees are asked to cooperate with the following COVID-19 health and safety measures.

Compliance with the following regulations will ensure a healthy and safe pilgrimage as we gather to honor the beatification of Father Michael J. McGivney.

  1. A variety of events will mark this celebration, including digital, outdoor, and indoor events to accommodate pilgrims.
  2. Attendees of the St. Mary’s McGivney Festival are asked to register in advance here.
  3. St. Mary’s parish will follow the policies of the Archdiocese of Hartford and the State of Connecticut. Out-of-state pilgrims must be in compliance with state law.
  4. Pilgrims must wear masks at all times, both indoors and outdoors.
  5. Temperatures will be checked as pilgrims enter the Church.
  6. Be attentive to keeping a six foot social distance between yourself and other pilgrims, indoors and outdoors.
  7. Regular hand-washing and use of hand sanitizers is expected.
  8. Pilgrims who manifest any symptoms of the coronavirus are required to stay home.
  9. The Church will be sanitized throughout the day.
  10. St. Mary’s indoor capacity will be closely monitored to comply with diocesan and state guidelines.
