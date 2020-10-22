St. Mary’s McGivney Festival Schedule of Events

A Parish Celebration of the Beatification of Father Michael J. McGivney
Friday, October 30, 2020
7:00 – 9:00 pm ~ Priests’ Prayer Vigil (Join via livestream on Aleteia.org)
9:00 – 12 am ~ All Night Adoration & Prayer Vigil with preaching & devotions (Join via livestream on Aleteia.org)
Saturday, October 31, 2020
Midnight – 7:30 am ~ Adoration with preaching and devotions (Join via livestream on Aleteia.org)
8:00 am ~ Holy Mass
(Register and attend in-person)
11:00 – 1:00pm Broadcast of Mass of Beatification from Hartford Cathedral (Join via livestream on Aleteia.org)
1:00 pm ~ Holy Mass
(Register and attend in-person or join via livestream on Aleteia.org)
3:00 pm ~ Divine Mercy Chaplet
(Register and attend in-person or join via livestream on Aleteia.org)
4:15 pm ~ Fr. McGivney: An American Priest for our Times
Panel Discussion with Fr. Peter John Cameron, OP, Kathryn Jean Lopez, Jonathan Reyes (Register and attend in-person or join via livestream on Aleteia.org)
5:30 pm ~ First Vespers of the Solemnity of All Saints
With Preaching by Fr. Peter John Cameron, OP (Register and attend in-person or join via livestream on Aleteia.org)
6:30 pm ~ Outdoor Candlelight Procession
(Register and attend in-person or join via livestream on Aleteia.org)
7:30 pm ~ Family Rosary with testimony on McGivney Beatification Miracle Featuring the witness of the Schachle Family (Register and attend in-person or join via livestream on Aleteia.org)
Young Adult Prayer Vigil of All Saints
9:00 – 11:30 pm ~ Adoration, Praise & Worship, Confessions
Prayer vigil to include reading from the life of Fr. McGivney and reflections by Sr. Gaudia Skass, OLM and Fr. Roger Landry (Register and attend in-person or join via livestream on Aleteia.org)
11:30 pm ~ All Saints Candlelight Mass (Register and attend in-person or join via livestream on Aleteia.org)
Sunday, November 1, 2020, The Solemnity of All Saints
1:00 – 7:00 am Private Prayer Time and Veneration in the Church
7:30 am ~ Mass
10:00 am ~ Mass
12:00 pm ~ Mass of Thanksgiving – Archbishop Lori and Archbishop Blair (Join via livestream on Aleteia.org)
2:00 – 5:00 pm ~ Private Pilgrim Visits to Church and Tomb
5:00 pm ~ Holy Mass
6:00 pm ~ Knights of Columbus Degree Exemplification in Church
