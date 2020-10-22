Aleteia
Church

St. Mary’s McGivney Festival Schedule of Events

Knights of Columbus Multimedia A
Share
Print
Knights of Columbus - published on 10/22/20

A Parish Celebration of the Beatification of Father Michael J. McGivney

Pilgrims are invited to join the triduum of events to be held at the tomb of Fr. Michael McGivney at St. Mary’s Church in New Haven, Connecticut, on the occasion of Fr. McGivney’s beatification.

Friday, October 30, 2020

7:00 – 9:00 pm ~ Priests’ Prayer Vigil (Join via livestream on Aleteia.org)

9:00 – 12 am ~ All Night Adoration & Prayer Vigil with preaching & devotions (Join via livestream on Aleteia.org)

 

Saturday, October 31, 2020

Midnight – 7:30 am ~ Adoration with preaching and devotions (Join via livestream on Aleteia.org)

8:00 am ~ Holy Mass
(Register and attend in-person)

11:00 – 1:00pm    Broadcast of Mass of Beatification from Hartford Cathedral (Join via livestream on Aleteia.org)

1:00 pm ~ Holy Mass
(Register and attend in-person or join via livestream on Aleteia.org)

3:00 pm ~ Divine Mercy Chaplet
(Register and attend in-person or join via livestream on Aleteia.org)

4:15 pm ~ Fr. McGivney: An American Priest for our Times
Panel Discussion with Fr. Peter John Cameron, OP, Kathryn Jean Lopez, Jonathan Reyes (Register and attend in-person or join via livestream on Aleteia.org)

5:30 pm ~ First Vespers of the Solemnity of All Saints
With Preaching by Fr. Peter John Cameron, OP (Register and attend in-person or join via livestream on Aleteia.org)

6:30 pm ~ Outdoor Candlelight Procession
(Register and attend in-person or join via livestream on Aleteia.org)

7:30 pm ~ Family Rosary with testimony on McGivney Beatification Miracle Featuring the witness of the Schachle Family (Register and attend in-person or join via livestream on Aleteia.org)

 

Young Adult Prayer Vigil of All Saints

9:00 – 11:30 pm ~ Adoration, Praise & Worship, Confessions
Prayer vigil to include reading from the life of Fr. McGivney and reflections by Sr. Gaudia Skass, OLM and Fr. Roger Landry (Register and attend in-person or join via livestream on Aleteia.org) 

11:30 pm ~ All Saints Candlelight Mass (Register and attend in-person or join via livestream on Aleteia.org)

 

Sunday, November 1, 2020, The Solemnity of All Saints

1:00  – 7:00 am     Private Prayer Time and Veneration in the Church

7:30 am ~ Mass

10:00 am ~ Mass

12:00 pm ~ Mass of Thanksgiving – Archbishop Lori and Archbishop Blair (Join via livestream on Aleteia.org)

2:00 – 5:00 pm ~ Private Pilgrim Visits to Church and Tomb

5:00 pm ~ Holy Mass

6:00 pm ~ Knights of Columbus Degree Exemplification in Church

Knights of ColumbusMichael J. McGivney
