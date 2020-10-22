Medieval monastery found under English garage

#CASiteTeam have identified a long-lost #medieval friary in #Gloucester! Founded in 1270, over around 300 years 'Whitefriars' produced some notable friars. Guess where we found it? Under a car park… Bit of a cliché, we know… 😌 Full story: https://t.co/z5Bvcctzn8 #Archaeology pic.twitter.com/7pd9YX0qVB — Cotswold Archaeology (@CotswoldArch) October 21, 2020

What began as a project to redevelop the King’s Quarter of Gloucester, England, has turned into a full-scale archaeological excavation, after. The site is believed to have been the home to the Whitefriars, a monastic community that arose from the Carmelites in the 13th century.

The Order of Carmelites was developed in the Middle East around the 13th century on Mount Carmel. The order made its way to England with the return of the Crusaders, at which time it was developed further into orders of friars, most commonly named for the colors of their robes (i.e. Whitefriars, Blackfriars, Greyfriars). There were, at their peak, 40 communities of Carmelites in England, until the majority of them were destroyed in the Dissolution of Monastaries in the 1530s.

In March 2019, Gloucester Live reported that experts suggested that this could be the elusive site of the Whitefriars’ priory when a medieval-era clay floor was discovered under the garage. Since then, Smithsonian Magazine says, researchers have unearthed the remains of four large buildings, with stone walls up to three feet thick. Along with some tiled floors and a medieval drain, these ruins are believed to have all been part of the monastic compound.

In a report from BBC, City archaeologist Andrew Armstrong noted that experts had long suspected the monastery to be located somewhere around the King’s Quarter; however, the site had never been pinpointed. Armstrong said: