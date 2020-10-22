Tune into beatification of Knights’ founder live from Connecticut

On October 31, Father Michael McGivney will be recognized as Blessed.
Events will begin with the vigil on October 30.
The beatification Mass is Saturday, October 31, at 11:00 a.m. ET at Saint Joseph’s Cathedral in Hartford, Connecticut.
Here is the full schedule of the celebrations:
~
Friday, October 30, 2020
7:00 – 9:00 pm Priests’ Prayer Vigil (Broadcast on EWTN)
9:00 – 12 am All Night Adoration & Prayer Vigil with preaching & devotions (livestream)
Saturday, October 31, 2020
12:00 – 7:30 am Adoration with preaching and devotions (for livestream as well)
8:00 am Mass
11:00 – 1:00 pm Broadcast of Beatification
1:00 pm Livestream from Church begins again
1:00 pm Mass
3:00 pm Divine Mercy Chaplet and Reflection
4:15 pm Fr. McGivney: An American Priest for our Times Panel Discussion with Fr. Peter John Cameron, OP, Kathryn Jean Lopez, Jonathan Reyes
5:30 pm First Vespers of All Saints with Preaching by Fr. Peter John Cameron, OP
6:30 pm Outdoor Candlelight Procession
7:30 pm Family Rosary with testimony on McGivney Miracle by Schachle Family
9:00 – 11:30 pm Young Adult Prayer Vigil of All Saints
Adoration, Praise & Worship, Confessions with Reflections by Sr. Gaudia Skass, OLM and Fr. Roger Landry
11:30 pm All Saints Candlelight Mass
Sunday All Saints Day
1:00 – 7:00 am Private Prayer Time and Veneration in the Church
7:30 am Mass
10:00 am Mass
12:00 pm Mass of Thanksgiving – Archbishop Lori and Archbishop Blair (EWTN)
2:00 – 5:00 pm Private Pilgrim Visits to Church and Tomb
5:00 pm Mass
6:00 pm K of C Degree Exemplification in Church
