Tune into beatification of Knights’ founder live from Connecticut

Though the beatification of Father Michael McGivney will be marked by Covid restrictions, anyone around the world can participate through live-streaming.

Events will begin with the vigil on October 30.

The beatification Mass is Saturday, October 31, at 11:00 a.m. ET at Saint Joseph’s Cathedral in Hartford, Connecticut.

Here is the full schedule of the celebrations:

~

Friday, October 30, 2020

7:00 – 9:00 pm Priests’ Prayer Vigil (Broadcast on EWTN)

9:00 – 12 am All Night Adoration & Prayer Vigil with preaching & devotions (livestream)

Saturday, October 31, 2020

12:00 – 7:30 am Adoration with preaching and devotions (for livestream as well)

8:00 am Mass

11:00 – 1:00 pm Broadcast of Beatification

1:00 pm Livestream from Church begins again

1:00 pm Mass

3:00 pm Divine Mercy Chaplet and Reflection

4:15 pm Fr. McGivney: An American Priest for our Times Panel Discussion with Fr. Peter John Cameron, OP, Kathryn Jean Lopez, Jonathan Reyes

5:30 pm First Vespers of All Saints with Preaching by Fr. Peter John Cameron, OP

6:30 pm Outdoor Candlelight Procession

7:30 pm Family Rosary with testimony on McGivney Miracle by Schachle Family

9:00 – 11:30 pm Young Adult Prayer Vigil of All Saints

Adoration, Praise & Worship, Confessions with Reflections by Sr. Gaudia Skass, OLM and Fr. Roger Landry

11:30 pm All Saints Candlelight Mass

Sunday All Saints Day

1:00 – 7:00 am Private Prayer Time and Veneration in the Church

7:30 am Mass

10:00 am Mass

12:00 pm Mass of Thanksgiving – Archbishop Lori and Archbishop Blair (EWTN)

2:00 – 5:00 pm Private Pilgrim Visits to Church and Tomb

5:00 pm Mass

6:00 pm K of C Degree Exemplification in Church