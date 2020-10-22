Aleteia
Tune into beatification of Knights' founder live from Connecticut

FATHER MICHAEL MCGIVNEY
John Tierney | Knights of Columbus Multimedia Archives
Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 10/22/20

On October 31, Father Michael McGivney will be recognized as Blessed.

Though the beatification of Father Michael McGivney will be marked by Covid restrictions, anyone around the world can participate through live-streaming.

Events will begin with the vigil on October 30.

The beatification Mass is Saturday, October 31, at 11:00 a.m. ET at Saint Joseph’s Cathedral in Hartford, Connecticut.

FATHER MICHAEL MCGIVNEY
Here is the full schedule of the celebrations:

~

Friday, October 30, 2020

7:00 – 9:00 pm Priests’ Prayer Vigil (Broadcast on EWTN)

9:00 – 12 am All Night Adoration & Prayer Vigil with preaching & devotions (livestream)

Saturday, October 31, 2020

12:00 – 7:30 am Adoration with preaching and devotions (for livestream as well)

8:00 am Mass

11:00 – 1:00 pm Broadcast of Beatification

1:00 pm Livestream from Church begins again

1:00 pm Mass 

3:00 pm Divine Mercy Chaplet and Reflection

4:15 pm Fr. McGivney: An American Priest for our Times Panel Discussion with Fr. Peter John Cameron, OP, Kathryn Jean Lopez, Jonathan Reyes

5:30 pm First Vespers of All Saints with Preaching by Fr. Peter John Cameron, OP

6:30 pm Outdoor Candlelight Procession 

7:30 pm Family Rosary with testimony on McGivney Miracle by Schachle Family 

9:00 – 11:30 pm Young Adult Prayer Vigil of All Saints

Adoration, Praise & Worship, Confessions with Reflections by Sr. Gaudia Skass, OLM and Fr. Roger Landry

11:30 pm All Saints Candlelight Mass  

Sunday All Saints Day

1:00  – 7:00 am Private Prayer Time and Veneration in the Church

7:30 am Mass

10:00 am Mass

12:00 pm Mass of Thanksgiving – Archbishop Lori and Archbishop Blair (EWTN)

2:00 – 5:00 pm Private Pilgrim Visits to Church and Tomb 

5:00 pm Mass

6:00 pm K of C Degree Exemplification in Church

