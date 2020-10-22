Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle Prayer”
Philip Kosloski
Prayer for St. Michael’s protection against any illness
Cerith Gardiner
12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today
Philip Kosloski
The prayer John Paul II’s dad taught him, that he prayed every day
Church

Young Adult Prayer Vigil of All Saints

FATHER Michael MCGIVNEY
Photo Courtesy of Knights of Columbus
Share
Print
Knights of Columbus - published on 10/22/20

Father McGivney was particularly beloved by young people

Join young adults from around the Northeast in pilgrimage to the tomb of Fr. Michael J. McGivney for a prayer vigil celebrating his beatification and the Solemnity of All Saints on Saturday October 31, 2020. The Vigil will take place from 9:00pm-Midnight at St. Mary’s Church in New Haven, Connecticut.

The evening will include:

  • Adoration & Confessions
  • The opportunity to pray and light a candle at the tomb of America’s newest Blessed
  • A glimpse into the life of Fr. McGivney through selected readings
  • Reflections from Sr. Gaudia Skass, OLM and Fr. Roger Landry
  • Praise & worship music
  • Food trucks
Fr. McGivney died at the early age of 38 after a life of devoted priestly ministry. He was noted for his outreach to young people and families. Join us to pray through his intercession for the graces and blessings each of us is in need of. Register here to attend in person! Follow the event on Facebook, here.
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  3. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Prayer for St. Michael’s protection against any illness
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    8 Remarkable saintly teens to inspire your family
  6. VaticanNews.va
    Pope shares how he starts his work day each morning
  7. Edifa
    Do you know what your guardian angel can do for you?
  8. Magnús Sannleikur
    Brazilian family attributes boy’s miraculous healing to …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.