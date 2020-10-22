Young Adult Prayer Vigil of All Saints

Father McGivney was particularly beloved by young people
Join young adults from around the Northeast in pilgrimage to the tomb of Fr. Michael J. McGivney for a prayer vigil celebrating his beatification and the Solemnity of All Saints on Saturday October 31, 2020. The Vigil will take place from 9:00pm-Midnight at St. Mary’s Church in New Haven, Connecticut.
The evening will include:
- Adoration & Confessions
- The opportunity to pray and light a candle at the tomb of America’s newest Blessed
- A glimpse into the life of Fr. McGivney through selected readings
- Reflections from Sr. Gaudia Skass, OLM and Fr. Roger Landry
- Praise & worship music
- Food trucks
Fr. McGivney died at the early age of 38 after a life of devoted priestly ministry. He was noted for his outreach to young people and families. Join us to pray through his intercession for the graces and blessings each of us is in need of. Register here to attend in person! Follow the event on Facebook, here.
