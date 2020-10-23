10 Safe ways to celebrate Halloween this year

If you’re not sure how to trick or treat or generally mark the holiday this year, try one of these strategies.
Whether you celebrate Halloween and All Saints’ Day, or only the latter, most families enjoy a festive day of dressing up in costumes and eating candy each fall. In many places, however, pandemic restrictions are putting a damper on the usual yearly traditions. If you’d like to celebrate these fun-filled days while taking health precautions, try one of these 10 strategies.
