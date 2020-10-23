Put your trust in Jesus’ heart with this prayer

Even though we may believe that God is love, we often have a difficult time trusting in him. We frequently doubt that God loves us, or doubt that God has a plan for our lives.

During those times, we need to cry out to God and renew our trust in him.

Here is a prayer from St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, placing our trust in Jesus’ most Sacred Heart.

Heart of love I place all my trust in you, for though I fear all things from my weakness, I hope all things from your mercies.