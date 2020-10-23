Put your trust in Jesus’ heart with this prayer

St. Margaret Mary Alacoque gives us this short prayer to increase our trust in God.
Even though we may believe that God is love, we often have a difficult time trusting in him. We frequently doubt that God loves us, or doubt that God has a plan for our lives.
During those times, we need to cry out to God and renew our trust in him.
Here is a prayer from St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, placing our trust in Jesus’ most Sacred Heart.
Heart of love I place all my trust in you, for though I fear all things from my weakness, I hope all things from your mercies.
