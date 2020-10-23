Aleteia
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle Prayer”
Philip Kosloski
Prayer for St. Michael’s protection against any illness
Cerith Gardiner
12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today
Sarah Robsdottir
Mother Teresa’s simple (really simple!) trick for becoming closer to Jesus
Spirituality

Really wishing you could go on retreat? Join the Sisters of Life and Dominicans

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 10/23/20

“Retreat Where You Are” gives you the chance for a spiritual reboot without the need to travel anywhere.

The pandemic has taken away many things, but it has also given us some new opportunities, and an upcoming retreat with the Sisters of Life and a Dominican Friar is one example.

Called “Retreat Where You Are,” the retreat is available for women of any age, and you don’t have to be near a convent of the Sisters or the Friars. You can join at the scheduled time, or simply watch the recordings on your own schedule, all from the freedom of your home.

The Retreat will be live-streamed on YouTube from October 30-November 1.

You can register HERE.

The weekend includes talks by Fr. James Dominic Brent, O.P. and the Sisters of Life on letting Love lead.

Here’s the schedule:

Friday, October 30
6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Talk 1 (Sisters of Life) and Night Prayer

Saturday, October 31
9 a.m. – 10 a.m: Morning Prayer & Talk 2 (Fr. James Brent, OP)

12 p.m. – 12:15 p.m.: Midday Prayer

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Talk 3 (Fr. James Brent, OP) & Guided Prayer with Scripture

5:45 p.m.: Rosary

6:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m.: Talk 4 (Fr. James Brent, OP) & The Source Holy Hour

Sunday, November 1
9:30 a.m .- 10:30 a.m.: Morning Prayer & Talk 5 (Sisters of Life)

