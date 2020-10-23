Really wishing you could go on retreat? Join the Sisters of Life and Dominicans

“Retreat Where You Are” gives you the chance for a spiritual reboot without the need to travel anywhere.
Called “Retreat Where You Are,” the retreat is available for women of any age, and you don’t have to be near a convent of the Sisters or the Friars. You can join at the scheduled time, or simply watch the recordings on your own schedule, all from the freedom of your home.
The Retreat will be live-streamed on YouTube from October 30-November 1.
You can register HERE.
The weekend includes talks by Fr. James Dominic Brent, O.P. and the Sisters of Life on letting Love lead.
Here’s the schedule:
Friday, October 30
6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Talk 1 (Sisters of Life) and Night Prayer
Saturday, October 31
9 a.m. – 10 a.m: Morning Prayer & Talk 2 (Fr. James Brent, OP)
12 p.m. – 12:15 p.m.: Midday Prayer
2 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Talk 3 (Fr. James Brent, OP) & Guided Prayer with Scripture
5:45 p.m.: Rosary
6:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m.: Talk 4 (Fr. James Brent, OP) & The Source Holy Hour
Sunday, November 1
9:30 a.m .- 10:30 a.m.: Morning Prayer & Talk 5 (Sisters of Life)
