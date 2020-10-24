Prayer for a greater love of God

Loving God is the heart of Christianity, but we sometimes need a little help to increase that love.
However, our love of God is often very little. We fail to make any effort to love God, even though he has loved us so much.
If we desire to increase that love, one of the best ways to do so is to ask God for help. The source of love can in turn, teach us how to love.
Here is a short prayer from Fr. Francis Xavier Lasance’s book With God that begs God for a more loving heart.
My Jesus, you well know that I love you, but I do not love you enough. Oh, help me to love you more. O Love which burns always and is never extinguished, my God, you who are charity itself, kindle in my heart that divine fire which consumes the saints and transforms them into you. Amen.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!