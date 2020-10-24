Prayer for a greater love of God

When we look at a crucifix, it should remind us of the love God has for us. This love that is on full display should then motivate us to love God in return.

However, our love of God is often very little. We fail to make any effort to love God, even though he has loved us so much.

If we desire to increase that love, one of the best ways to do so is to ask God for help. The source of love can in turn, teach us how to love.

Here is a short prayer from Fr. Francis Xavier Lasance’s book With God that begs God for a more loving heart.

My Jesus, you well know that I love you, but I do not love you enough. Oh, help me to love you more. O Love which burns always and is never extinguished, my God, you who are charity itself, kindle in my heart that divine fire which consumes the saints and transforms them into you. Amen.