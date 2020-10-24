Aleteia
Spirituality

Prayer for a greater love of God

PRAY
Hanan Isachar | GoDong
Philip Kosloski - published on 10/24/20

Loving God is the heart of Christianity, but we sometimes need a little help to increase that love.

When we look at a crucifix, it should remind us of the love God has for us. This love that is on full display should then motivate us to love God in return.

However, our love of God is often very little. We fail to make any effort to love God, even though he has loved us so much.

If we desire to increase that love, one of the best ways to do so is to ask God for help. The source of love can in turn, teach us how to love.

Here is a short prayer from Fr. Francis Xavier Lasance’s book With God that begs God for a more loving heart.

My Jesus, you well know that I love you, but I do not love you enough. Oh, help me to love you more. O Love which burns always and is never extinguished, my God, you who are charity itself, kindle in my heart that divine fire which consumes the saints and transforms them into you. Amen.

Read more:
Increase your love of God with this prayer after communion
SAINT JOSEPH AND CHILD JESUS
Read more:
Ask St. Joseph to increase your love of Jesus
Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedSpiritual Life
