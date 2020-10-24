Watch elderly couple married 60 years reunite after 215 days apart

COVID-19 has destroyed lives, jobs and happy family occasions for so many people, but an elderly couple recently showed how it would not destroy their 60-year marriage, as reported by the BBC

When Joseph was hospitalized back in March he had no idea how long it would be before he’d get to see his wife, Eve, again. With COVID causing visiting restrictions, he had to wait 215 long days before he’d join his wife back at Rose Castle care home in Florida.

Eve, who suffers from problems with her memory, remembered her husband every day and was visibly moved by his return. As for Joe, his tears and proclamation of love will have you reaching for a tissue.