Novena for beatification of Fr. McGivney: Day 4

Day 4 – Founder of the Knights of Columbus

Sunday, Oct. 25

Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brothers to dwell together in unity! (Ps 133:1).

Intention: For Catholic men and their families.

Virtues: Charity, unity and fraternity.

The Knights of Columbus grew out of Father McGivney’s personal experience. He knew firsthand the hardships families faced when the father of a family died young. He saw Catholic men lured by secret societies that promised brotherhood and financial benefits but whose practices were contrary to the Catholic faith. Yet he also knew the strength and character of Catholic men who kept their faith and worked hard to support their families. A priest of deep prayer and practical action, Father McGivney called together the accomplished, “go-ahead” Catholic men of New Haven for a meeting in the basement of St. Mary’s Church. They were to form a new society that would support men in the faith and assist widows and orphans when a member passed away.

Summing up the mission of the Knights of Columbus, he wrote, “’Unity and charity’ is our motto. Unity in order to gain strength to be charitable to each other in benevolence whilst we live and in bestowing financial aid to those whom we have to mourn.” The members of the Order today carry out his vision and mission through a charity that evangelizes, a charity that answers the simple question that lies at the heart of each person: How am I to live, and whom am I to serve? Father McGivney answered these questions with his personal witness of practical sanctity and charity, and his Knights continue to this day to follow in his footsteps through lives devoted to charity, unity and fraternity.

Petitions

For the pursuit of holiness among members of the Knights of Columbus, that according to Father McGivney’s vision, Catholic men may step forward to lead, serve and sacrifice. R/ Grant our prayer, Lord, through the intercession of Father McGivney.

For the continued growth of the Knights of Columbus, that many more men may commit to their faith and protect the financial future of their families through membership in the Order. R/ Grant our prayer, Lord, through the intercession of Father McGivney.

For many graces to come through the beatification of Father Michael McGivney, that by his example of virtue we may be inspired to put our faith into action for the good of our families, parishes and communities. R/ Grant our prayer, Lord, through the intercession of Father McGivney.

For the personal petitions of those who pray this novena, and for a miracle from God that will lead to the canonization of Father McGivney. R/ Grant our prayer, Lord, through the intercession of Father McGivney.

Our Father…

Hail Mary…

Glory be…

Prayer for the Canonization of Father McGivney

God, our Father, protector of the poor and defender of the widow and orphan, you called your priest, Father Michael J. McGivney, to be an apostle of Christian family life and to lead the young to the generous service of their neighbor. Through the example of his life and virtue may we follow your Son, Jesus Christ, more closely, fulfilling his commandment of charity and building up his Body which is the Church. Let the inspiration of your servant prompt us to greater confidence in your love so that we may continue his work of caring for the needy and the outcast. We humbly ask that you glorify your venerable servant Father Michael J. McGivney on earth according to the design of your holy will. Through his intercession, grant the favor I now present (here make your request). Through Christ our Lord. Amen.

