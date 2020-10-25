Pray this Psalm during the day to remember God’s goodness

Psalm 103 can help us focus on all the many gifts God has given to us, so we maintain a grateful spirit.
Frequently reciting Psalm 103, or at least the first part of it, can be beneficial to our spiritual life, rejoicing in the goodness of the Lord to us.
Here is the first part of Psalm 103, which can be memorized and prayed throughout the day.
Bless the Lord, my soul;
all my being, bless his holy name!
Bless the Lord, my soul;
and do not forget all his gifts,
Who pardons all your sins,
and heals all your ills,
Who redeems your life from the pit,
and crowns you with mercy and compassion,
Who fills your days with good things,
so your youth is renewed like the eagle’s.
Bless the Lord, my soul!
