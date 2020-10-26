7 Books to inspire you on your journey to sainthood

These engaging works provide spiritual reading for the whole family.
Many holy men and women have had their lives radically transformed by reading the lives of the saints; the list includes St. Ignatius of Loyola and St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross.
Reading about the lives of the saints not only helps us get to know our older brothers and sisters in Christ’s family, but also inspires us to follow their examples of righteousness in all varieties of circumstances. These 7 books that retell the lives of the saints would be a wonderful addition to any Catholic’s library.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!