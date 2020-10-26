7 Books to inspire you on your journey to sainthood

Click here to launch the slideshow

St. Josemaria Escriva once wrote,

Many holy men and women have had their lives radically transformed by reading the lives of the saints; the list includes St. Ignatius of Loyola and St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross.

Reading about the lives of the saints not only helps us get to know our older brothers and sisters in Christ’s family, but also inspires us to follow their examples of righteousness in all varieties of circumstances. These 7 books that retell the lives of the saints would be a wonderful addition to any Catholic’s library.