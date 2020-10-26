Do you know how to get rid of anger and stress?

Nerves, tension, arguments, worries about work, restlessness at home, insomnia… These are just some of the “symptoms” that most of us experience in the midst of the pandemic and a political situation that has generated social tension.

We do not live in isolation from what is happening around us and it is easy to pick up on negativity. So what should we do to free ourselves from the burden of stress and anger?

Gary Zimak is the author of a long list of Catholic books. For the moment we live in, his new book “Let Go of Anger and Stress,” published by Ave Maria Press, is providential. “None of us had any idea that COVID-19 would appear or how much division would be occurring in the country. So I really believe that the Holy Spirit had a plan for this book,” he says.

What solution do you propose to combat our stress? Zimak responds: “I felt that a book that focused on the fruits of the Holy Spirit was necessary. Many books have been written on the gifts of the Holy Spirit, but almost none on the fruits. By focusing on the fruits of the Holy Spirit, readers of the book will be able to visualize what the Spirit can do in their lives.”

Each chapter of the book is dedicated to one of the fruits: charity, joy, peace, patience, long-suffering, goodness, meekness, faith, continence… For the reader, it can awaken the thirst to enter more into a relationship with God and receive all these gifts from the Holy Spirit.

“We are not in control”

Zimak is personable, spiritual, and has a very practical sense of the Christian life. “I think the main thing I have learned from the pandemic,” he confesses, “is that I am not in control. I believe God is trying to send us a message and remind us of that fact. By surrendering our lives to Him, we can experience peace, even in the midst of chaos.”

Discover the way to achieve peace

Is it logical to turn to the Holy Spirit precisely now that there is a political debate, a health crisis and a recession in the economy? Zimak sees it as essential, today more than ever: “I believe that Jesus never expected us to live the Christian life on our own. That is why he sent us His Spirit to help us. Unfortunately, however, Christians often ignore the power of the Holy Spirit.”

Zimak believes that “it is important for people to discover that they can have peace and joy in life, as well as all of the other fruits of the Holy Spirit. It all begins with a simple three word prayer – Come Holy Spirit!”

Get your copy of “Let go of Anger and Stress!” by clicking here.

It is also available on Amazon by clicking here and Barnes & Noble by clicking here.