Novena for beatification of Fr. McGivney: Day 5

Day 5 – A Holy Life

Monday, Oct. 26

Therefore, you are to be perfect,

as your heavenly Father is perfect (Mt 5:48).

Intention: For the sanctification of clergy and laity in their mutually enriching vocations within the Church.

Virtue: Discernment of God’s will in our lives.

Father McGivney was a man of few yet effective words who drew upon the Word of God for inspiration. Those who knew him, however, had much to say about his character and manner. They remarked on the inviting tone of his voice, his firm yet friendly demeanor, his popular personality and the positive and lasting impression he made on others.

According to one contemporary, parishioners “called him a positive saint, and meant it.” A blind man would come each Sunday to hear “that voice.” A fellow priest observed, “Father McGivney, though a man of unassuming character, was possessed of an indomitable will.” Another priest said he lived “a life unselfishly given to the service of others, a life spent in the promotion of his neighbors’ welfare, a life redolent of deeds whose motive was the social, moral, intellectual and religious improvement of his fellows. … Coincident with his spiritual labors, he wrought also for the temporal welfare of his brethren …” Perhaps the best description came from a contemporary who wrote of his “priest’s face … a face of wonderful repose. There was nothing harsh in that countenance although there was everything that was strong.”

Petitions

For all those who seek a life of holiness in the priesthood, consecrated life, and the lay apostolate, that they may follow Father McGivney in leading “a life unselfishly given to the service of others.” R/ Grant our prayer, Lord, through the intercession of Father McGivney.

For a renewal of the practice of frequent sacramental confession and adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, that many more Catholics may seek union with God through the forgiveness of their sins and worship of the Real Presence of Jesus. R/ Grant our prayer, Lord, through the intercession of Father McGivney.

For many graces to come through the beatification of Father Michael McGivney, that by his example of virtue we may be inspired to put our faith into action for the good of our families, parishes and communities. R/ Grant our prayer, Lord, through the intercession of Father McGivney.

For the personal petitions of those who pray this novena, and for a miracle from God that will lead to the canonization of Father McGivney. R/ Grant our prayer, Lord, through the intercession of Father McGivney.

Our Father…

Hail Mary…

Glory be…

Prayer for the Canonization of Father McGivney

God, our Father, protector of the poor and defender of the widow and orphan, you called your priest, Father Michael J. McGivney, to be an apostle of Christian family life and to lead the young to the generous service of their neighbor. Through the example of his life and virtue may we follow your Son, Jesus Christ, more closely, fulfilling his commandment of charity and building up his Body which is the Church. Let the inspiration of your servant prompt us to greater confidence in your love so that we may continue his work of caring for the needy and the outcast. We humbly ask that you glorify your venerable servant Father Michael J. McGivney on earth according to the design of your holy will. Through his intercession, grant the favor I now present (here make your request). Through Christ our Lord. Amen.

