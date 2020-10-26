Why the morning can be the best time for meditation

Finding time for prayer can be difficult, especially if we have many obligations between work, family and household chores. However, one time that can be the best for mental prayer and meditation is the morning.

Fr. Francis Xavier Lasance explains in his book With God that there are many qualities of the morning that make it the prime time for meditation.

The reason is because in the morning we are fresh in mind and have as yet hardly any cause for distractions, while later in the day, we are apt to be more or less absorbed by our occupations and other worldly matters.

When we wake-up in the morning, our mind is typically less cluttered, especially if we pray before engaging in social media or looking at the news.

Also, if we begin our day with meditation, the rest of our day will bear greater fruit.

Moreover, by a good meditation in the morning we begin the day well, drawing down God’s blessing on us and deriving grace and strength to avoid sin and fulfill our obligations.

The morning can also be a great time to pray because if we need more time, we can simply wake up earlier! This may be easier said than done, but it is true. If we want to pray more, waking up earlier is often the best option.

When reviewing your prayer life, consider the morning and the many benefits to starting your day on the right foot.

