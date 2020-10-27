7 Ways to embrace winter based on wisdom from the Norwegians

Click here to launch the slideshow

As winter begins to creep in, you might be feeling a little blue. Between those shorter days and chilly temperatures. it can be hard to feel motivated. Add to that the fact that people are already struggling with the situation from COVID-19 and the thought of a long winter may seem too much to bear. So what about looking to those who are not only experienced with colder climates, but also manage to enjoy the season?

Up in the northern hemisphere, Norwegians experience harsh winters. In fact over a three-month period the northern parts of the country don’t even see the sun. Yet, somehow these Europeans still manage to embrace the chilly months and don’t succumb to Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) to the extent you might expect: a fact that intrigued a Stanford University PhD student, Kari Leibowitz, Tromsø, who went to spend nearly a year in Tromsø in northern Norway to study its inhabitants in 2014-2015.

During her trip, Leibowitz determined that Norwegians didn’t become seasonally depressed as “people view winter as something to be enjoyed, not something to be endured,” as reported in the Fast Company. To help you adopt this mindset take some advice from our Norwegian friends.