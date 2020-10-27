Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle Prayer”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
Philip Kosloski
Prayer for St. Michael’s protection against any illness
Edifa
Do you know what your guardian angel can do for you?
News

Pakistan: Christian acquitted after spending 7 years in prison on blasphemy charge

SAWAN MASIH
©CLAAS
Share
Print
John Pontifex-ACN - published on 10/27/20

Sawan Masih, a Christian from Lahore, was at the center of a storm in which a mob of more than 3,000 descended on the city, torching 150 houses, 75 businesses and two churches. 

The head of a Catholic human rights organization in Pakistan has lashed out at the country’s justice system for taking so long to free the man wrongly accused of sparking one of the worst outbreaks of anti-Christian violence. 

More than seven years after former health worker Sawan Masih, 38, was arrested, the Lahore High Court acquitted him of a charge of blasphemy, a crime which in Pakistan is punishable by death. 

Masih, a Christian from Lahore, was at the center of a storm in which—enraged by his alleged crime of insulting the Muslim Prophet Mohammad—a mob of more than 3,000 descended on the city’s Joseph Colony March 8, 2013, torching 150 houses, 75 businesses and two churches. 

Responding to Masih’s acquittal, Cecil Shane Chaudhry, Executive Director of the National Commission for Justice and Peace (NCJP), told Aid to the Church in Need (ACN): “While we appreciate the [court’s] judgment that Sawan did not commit blasphemy, no-one has been held accountable for him missing seven precious years of his life away from his family.” 

Masih and his wife, Sobia, have three children—Noor, now 16, 14-year-old Sami and Rebecca, 12 – but he has been behind bars for most of their childhood. 

In a further criticism of Pakistan’s justice system, Chaudhry said that to date nobody has been brought to justice for the Joseph Colony riots. He said: “The rioters of Joseph Colony were acquitted so in the end no-one has been held accountable for the riots, nor for putting Sawan through these seven years of misery.” 

For years, rumors have circulated that the blasphemy allegation and its violent aftermath were rigged by businessmen in a bid to drive the Christians out of Joseph Colony and clear the land for industrial use.

Masih was alleged to have breached Article 295C of the Pakistan Penal Code, which punishes blasphemy against the Prophet of Islam. Masih, who has pleaded innocent throughout the case, was found guilty by the Lahore High Court on March 27, 2014 and sentenced to death. 

Christian woman Asia Bibi was in October 2018 sensationally acquitted of the same charge in the face of massive opposition from hardliners, before starting a new life with her family in Canada. 

As well as supporting NCJP’s work providing legal and paralegal aid for Christians accused of blasphemy and other crimes, ACN has helped Christian families forced out of Joseph Colony resettle in a new site elsewhere in Lahore. 

This article was first published by Aid to the Church in Need and is republished here with kind permission. To learn more about ACN’s mission to help persecuted Christians visit www.churchinneed.org

Tags:
PakistanReligious Freedom
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. I.Media for Aleteia
    Former spiritual director of the 6 Medjugorje visionaries …
  3. Mathilde De Robien
    St. Thérèse of Lisieux’s trick for patiently dealing with …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  5. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Prayer for St. Michael’s protection against any illness
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    10 Powerful quotes from Pope John Paul II to fill you with hope
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    8 Remarkable saintly teens to inspire your family
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.