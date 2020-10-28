Couple believes “God has a sense of humor” after surprise second set of twins

When Erin Credo suspected she was pregnant, she got a little shock. Not only was this second pregnancy a big surprise, the sight on the sonogram screen of two little embryonic sacs was also totally unexpected — especially since

“When I had my ultrasound, I didn’t even know what to say. I texted a picture of the ultrasound to my husband, and he said, ‘Is that the boys?’ Nope. Round two. He was, like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Obviously, we were excited. We’ve done it before. Having twins, it’s all we know,” Erin explained to the Baton Rouge daily newspaper, The Advocate.

Dr. Cliff Moore, a maternal fetal medicine physician at Woman’s Hospital where Erin delivered her babies, explained the phenomenon, saying that the chances of having two sets of identical twins were one in 111,000 pregnancies. If this is put into perspective, the hospital delivers around 8,000 babies a year, so two sets of identical twins to one couple would be delivered every 15 years.

To add to all the drama of waiting to welcome two extra pairs of pattering feet into the family, the family also had to contend with catching COVID-19 in August. “Thankfully, we didn’t have any major issues that would have exacerbated the situation. We were really blessed,” shared the now mom-of-four.

The girls were safely delivered prematurely in September at 32 weeks and three days, and just like their big brothers, they stayed in NICU until they put on some weight and managed to regulate their body temperatures.

In the cute video below, produced by NBC Local 33, the couple looks thrilled to bits with their girls: Lola. who was born weighing just 3 pounds, 12 ounces. and a slightly bigger Allie, at 4 pounds, 6 ounces. Erin also says she can’t help but think God has a sense of humor: “I hope He has my back over the next few years.” We’re sure He will!