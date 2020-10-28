Trust in God’s will with this short prayer

The prayer is short and easy to memorize, placing your trust in God’s will throughout the day.
Sometimes we can be nervous going out our door to meet the day’s challenges, such as going to work, school or meeting an old friend. Whatever it is, we need extra help.
One effective way to set your heart at ease is to remember God’s presence and place your trust in his will. It is a simple act of abandonment to God, knowing that he has everything under control.
Here is a short, memorizable prayer from Father Francis Xavier Lasance and his book With God: A Book of Prayers and Reflections. He titles the prayer, “Before Leaving Your House or Room.”
Lord, send me forth to do Thy will,
But let me feel Thee present still.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!
Donate now!