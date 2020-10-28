Aleteia
Spirituality

Trust in God’s will with this short prayer

WOMAN,HOME,PRAYER
Natalia Figueredo | CC0
Philip Kosloski - published on 10/28/20

The prayer is short and easy to memorize, placing your trust in God’s will throughout the day.

Sometimes we can be nervous going out our door to meet the day’s challenges, such as going to work, school or meeting an old friend. Whatever it is, we need extra help.

One effective way to set your heart at ease is to remember God’s presence and place your trust in his will. It is a simple act of abandonment to God, knowing that he has everything under control.

Here is a short, memorizable prayer from Father Francis Xavier Lasance and his book With God: A Book of Prayers and Reflections. He titles the prayer, “Before Leaving Your House or Room.”

Lord, send me forth to do Thy will,
But let me feel Thee present still.

