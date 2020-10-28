Aleteia
Which apostle are you most like?

Dolors Massot - published on 10/28/20

Each of the Twelve had a distinct personality, and you might see yourself in one of them.

Think of the Twelve Apostles (and substitute St. Paul instead of Judas Iscariot). Which one are you most like? Which has a personality you think is most like your own? Check out this slideshow to discover some of their most salient personality traits.

