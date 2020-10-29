Litany to French saints in this time of tragedy

There are three dead after a knife attack this morning during Mass at the Notre-Dame basilica

A sacristan at the basilica is one of the dead; another victim, a woman, had her throat slit. The third victim is also female.

The suspect was detained by police.

Authorities are referring to the incident as terrorism.

Archbishop Éric de Moulins-Beaufort, the president of the French bishops’ conference, sent his prayers to the people of Nice and their bishop. In reference to this weekend’s feast, he added, “On Sunday, the feast of All Saints Day, we will hear the Lord say, ‘Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God. Blessed are those who are persecuted for my name’s sake, for their reward will be great in heaven.”

Let us call upon God’s mercy for the suffering nation of France.

~

Christ Jesus, light of the world, come into this darkness. In your light we see light.

Notre Dame de Paris, pray for the people of your city! Our Lady of Grace, you who showed yourself to Saint Catherine Laboure and brought miracles, who smiled upon Saint Therese of Lisieux and created a missionary, in your holy Motherhood, please intercede for your fearful and endangered people; bring your consolations to the people of Paris and all of France. O Mother of the Word Incarnate, hear us.

Saint Therese of Lisieux, Patron of France, pray for them

Saint Joan of Arc, Patron of France, pray for them

Saint Martin of Tours, Patron of France, pray for them

Saint Remigius, Patron of France (pray for them)

Saint John Vianney …

Saint Jeanne Jugan …

Saint Genevieve…

Saint Denis…

Saint Bernard of Clairvaux …

Saint Germain Cousin …

Saint Peter Julian Eymard …

Saint Louis …

Saint Margaret Mary Alacoque …

Saint Peter Fourier …

Saint Madeleine Sophie Barat …

Saints Louis and Zelie Martin …

Saint Jane Frances de Chantal …

Saint Catherine Laboure …

Saint Rose Philippine Duchesne …

Saint John Eudes …

Saint Vincent de Paul …

Saint Hilary of Poitiers …

Saint Isaac Jogues …

Saint Jane de Chantal …

Saint Jean-Baptiste de La Salle …

Saint Benedict Joseph Labre …

Coptic Martyrs, victims of ISIS, pray for them

Father Hamel, pray for them

All you holy men and women, pray for France, and pray for us.

St. Michael the Archangel,

defend us in battle.

Be our defense against the wickedness and snares of the Devil.

May God rebuke him, we humbly pray,

and do thou,

O Prince of the heavenly hosts,

by the power of God,

thrust into hell Satan,

and all the evil spirits,

who prowl about the world

seeking the ruin of souls. Amen.