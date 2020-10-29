Novena for beatification of Fr. McGivney: Day 8

Day 8 – A Legacy of Love

Thursday, Oct. 29

Owe nothing to anyone except to love one another;

for he who loves his neighbor has fulfilled the law (Rom 13:8).

Intention: For the mission of the Knights of Columbus.

Virtue: Love of God and neighbor.

Father McGivney had a genius for turning neighbors into friends and friends into brothers. He set the example by serving as a Good Samaritan, stopping to assist, binding up wounds, and caring for the temporal and spiritual welfare of those who had fallen along the wayside of society. In this, he lived out the true meaning of charity — of love: to will the true good of another. Love is a dying to self so that the other may more fully live. Jesus Christ, who is love himself, has told us this — “Greater love has no one than this, that he lay down his life for his friends” (Jn 15:13) — and showed us the authentic face of love on the cross.

By forming the Knights of Columbus, Father McGivney was leading men not only to do something but to be someone — a better person ready to live according to the challenges of love. He knew the full meaning of love and he gave men and their families a way — through charity, unity and fraternity — to live that fullness of the Gospel in their own place and time, in their own homes, parishes and communities.

We are invited, in these days leading up to Father McGivney’s beatification, to follow his example, to live out his legacy, to be Catholics who love God above all things and our neighbors as ourselves, as we strive each day to build up the kingdom of God for the good of all.

Petitions

For Knights in local councils, that their love of God and devotion to Father McGivney will help to build up their parishes and communities. R/ Grant our prayer, Lord, through the intercession of Father McGivney.

For families that suffer from discord or misunderstanding, that they may experience God’s healing, and work toward unity of heart, mind and spirit. R/ Grant our prayer, Lord, through the intercession of Father McGivney.

For many graces to come through the beatification of Father Michael McGivney, that by his example of virtue we may be inspired to put our faith into action for the good of our families, parishes and communities. R/ Grant our prayer, Lord, through the intercession of Father McGivney.

For the personal petitions of those who pray this novena, and for a miracle from God that will lead to the canonization of Father McGivney. R/ Grant our prayer, Lord, through the intercession of Father McGivney.

Our Father…

Hail Mary…

Glory be…

Prayer for the Canonization of Father McGivney

God, our Father, protector of the poor and defender of the widow and orphan, you called your priest, Father Michael J. McGivney, to be an apostle of Christian family life and to lead the young to the generous service of their neighbor. Through the example of his life and virtue may we follow your Son, Jesus Christ, more closely, fulfilling his commandment of charity and building up his Body which is the Church. Let the inspiration of your servant prompt us to greater confidence in your love so that we may continue his work of caring for the needy and the outcast. We humbly ask that you glorify your venerable servant Father Michael J. McGivney on earth according to the design of your holy will. Through his intercession, grant the favor I now present (here make your request). Through Christ our Lord. Amen.

