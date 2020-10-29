Pope Francis calls on JPII’s intercession for respect of ‘most fragile and defenseless’ life

In greetings to Polish pilgrims, pope notes feast in century year of John Paul II’s death.
He said:
This past October 22, we celebrated the liturgical memorial of St. John Paul II, in this year of the centenary of his death. He always called for a privileged love for those who are last and for the defenseless, and for taking care of every human being, from conception until natural death.
Through the intercession of Mary Most Holy and of the Holy Polish Pontiff, I ask God to arouse in the hearts of all people respect for the life of our brothers and sisters, especially the most fragile and defenseless, and to give strength to those who welcome [that life] and take it into their care, even when that requires heroic love. God bless you!
