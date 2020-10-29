Respond to evil with good, Pope urges French

Pope Francis responded with prayer to the October 29 terrorist attack in the basilica of Nice, France.

A statement released by Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said the Holy Father is praying for all those affected by the brutal attack and that people may react united, responding to evil with good:

It is a moment of pain, in a time of confusion. Terrorism and violence can never be accepted. Today’s attack has sown death in a place of love and consolation, as is the house of the Lord. The Pope is informed of the situation and is close to the mourning Catholic community. He prays for the victims and their loved ones, so that the violence may cease, so that we may again look upon ourselves as brothers and sisters and not as enemies, so that the beloved people of France, united, may respond to evil with good.