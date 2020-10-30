Acappella men’s choir sings thrilling version of “Create in Me a Clean Heart”

Create in me a clean heart, O God

Let me be like you in all my ways

Give me your strength, teach me your song

Shelter me in the shadow of your wings

For we are your righteousness

If we die to ourselves and live through your death

Then we shall be born again to be blessed in your love!

Acappella, an all-male contemporary Christian vocal group, released this incredible rendition of “Create in Me a Clean Heart” back in 2017, and it still gives us shivers to hear their rumbling bass notes. As we are so close to Halloween, this hymn’s haunting tones felt like just the right song to raise the hairs on the back of our neck.

This version of the classic hymn, drawn from Psalm 51, was written by Terry Talbot. Psalm 51 is the penitential plea that the Church makes each Friday at Morning Prayer. In these last weeks of ordinary time, as the shadows lengthen and the light seems more distant, it is a psalm and prayer that can make us feel close to the heart of God.

The Acappella singers gave this work an incredible treatment. The way the song builds, adding singers every few lines of the text, was inspired, and their use of dynamics gave the tune a vibrant, pulsating feel. Their incredibly tight harmonies really shine once the tenor voices are added, which brings a glorious timbre to the music. We only wish their were a third verse, because the full chorus only sings together briefly by the end.

Acappella has been an active men’s vocal group since it was started by Keith Lancaster, in 1982. They have been producing fine Christian music ever since, and today their YouTube page is a veritable treasure trove of great choral music. Visit the Acappella website to learn more.