Novena for beatification of Fr. McGivney: Day 9

Day 9 – Heavenly Intercessor

Friday, Oct. 30

Smoke of the incense rose with the prayers of the saints from the hand of the angel before God (Rev 8:4).

Intention: For those who seek a miracle.

Virtue: Devotion and dedication in prayer.

From the witness of his life on earth, we are convinced of Father McGivney’s holiness and heroic virtue. With an approved miracle worked by God through his intercession, we are now assured of the efficacy of his heavenly intercession. Known as an Apostle of Christian Family Life, Father McGivney continues to care for families, marriages and children. He also works through his Knights of Columbus, who bring the principles of charity, unity and fraternity into the everyday lives of people around the world. The miracle that was attributed to his intercession is a perfect example of the life-affirming vision and mission of Father McGivney. It involved the healing from a fatal condition of a child in the womb who was born with Down syndrome into a large, loving family. The parents prayed fervently to Father McGivney for their child to live and asked all their family members and close friends to do the same. Their prayer was answered in a miraculous fashion, and today the boy is an active, thriving 5-year-old.

On October 31, Father McGivney will be declared “Blessed” not for his benefit but for ours. He is being lifted up by the Church as an example for us to follow, as an intercessor for our most heartfelt prayers, as a friend in times of trouble who has gone before us into heaven. Let us rejoice that this model parish priest is being honored in our time for the needs of our world, and call upon Father McGivney for a second miracle that will open the way for his canonization.

Petitions

For all members of the Father Michael J. McGivney Guild, that their many prayers and intentions will be answered in God’s time and according to his providence. R/ Grant our prayer, Lord, through the intercession of Father McGivney.

For an increase in devotion to Father McGivney, that Knights and others throughout the world may look to him as a friend and companion in the triumphs and trials of life. R/ Grant our prayer, Lord, through the intercession of Father McGivney.

For many graces to come through the beatification of Father Michael McGivney, that by his example of virtue we may be inspired to put our faith into action for the good of our families, parishes and communities. R/ Grant our prayer, Lord, through the intercession of Father McGivney.

For the personal petitions of those who pray this novena, and for a miracle from God that will lead to the canonization of Father McGivney. R/ Grant our prayer, Lord, through the intercession of Father McGivney.

Our Father…

Hail Mary…

Glory be…

Prayer for the Canonization of Father McGivney

God, our Father, protector of the poor and defender of the widow and orphan, you called your priest, Father Michael J. McGivney, to be an apostle of Christian family life and to lead the young to the generous service of their neighbor. Through the example of his life and virtue may we follow your Son, Jesus Christ, more closely, fulfilling his commandment of charity and building up his Body which is the Church. Let the inspiration of your servant prompt us to greater confidence in your love so that we may continue his work of caring for the needy and the outcast. We humbly ask that you glorify your venerable servant Father Michael J. McGivney on earth according to the design of your holy will. Through his intercession, grant the favor I now present (here make your request). Through Christ our Lord. Amen.

