Pope Francis: Benedict XVI is holiness personified

In a new interview Pope Francis, has spoken about the pandemic, corruption in the Church, and other themes.

We share with our readers his comments regarding his predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI:

The Church is and continues to be strong, but the issue of corruption is a profound problem, (with roots) lost in centuries past. At the beginning of my pontificate, I went to meet with Benedict. As he handed things over to me, he gave me a big box: ‘Everything is here inside,’ he said, ‘There are the documents with the most difficult situations. I made it this far, I intervened in this situation, I removed these people and now… it’s your turn.’ Look; I’ve done nothing but take up the testimony of Pope Benedict. I’ve continued his work. …

The Holy Father also spoke of his great esteem for the retired pope.