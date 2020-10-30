Pope Francis: Benedict XVI is holiness personified

Francis jokes at attempts to say there is discord: the’ve even managed to say that we’ve argued, Benedict and I, over which tomb is for me and which is for him!
We share with our readers his comments regarding his predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI:
The Church is and continues to be strong, but the issue of corruption is a profound problem, (with roots) lost in centuries past. At the beginning of my pontificate, I went to meet with Benedict. As he handed things over to me, he gave me a big box: ‘Everything is here inside,’ he said, ‘There are the documents with the most difficult situations. I made it this far, I intervened in this situation, I removed these people and now… it’s your turn.’
Look; I’ve done nothing but take up the testimony of Pope Benedict. I’ve continued his work. …
The Holy Father also spoke of his great esteem for the retired pope.
For me, Benedict is a father and brother. In letters, I write, ‘filially and fraternally.’ I go to see him often up there (he points his finger in the direction of the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, right behind San Peter’s, Ndr.) and if recently I’ve seen him a bit less it’s only because I don’t want to tire him out.
Our rapport is truly good, very good; we agree on the things that need to be done. Benedict is a good man, he’s holiness personified. There are no problems between us, although each person can say and think what he wants. Just think: the’ve even managed to say that we’ve argued, Benedict and I, over which tomb is for me and which is for him!
