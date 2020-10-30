Aleteia
Church

Program for Prayer Vigil for Priests tonight, the eve of Fr. McGivney’s beatification

Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP
St. Mary's parish, New Haven.
Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 10/30/20

The event will be live-streamed and you can download the program here

There will be a special Prayer Vigil for Priests on the eve of Fr. Michael McGivney’s beatification. The event will be held at Fr. McGivney’s parish in New Haven, and live-streamed here.

It begins at 7 pm ET on October 30. The archbishop of Hartford will preside.

Download a pdf of the Program here.

Follow the beatification and see our coverage of Fr. McGivney here.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS
Read more:
Pope Francis recognizes Knights of Columbus for building “fraternal, just and equitable world” 

 

 

Tags:
Knights of ColumbusMichael McGivney
