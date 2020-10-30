Program for Prayer Vigil for Priests tonight, the eve of Fr. McGivney’s beatification

The event will be live-streamed and you can download the program here
There will be a special Prayer Vigil for Priests on the eve of Fr. Michael McGivney’s beatification. The event will be held at Fr. McGivney’s parish in New Haven, and live-streamed here.
It begins at 7 pm ET on October 30. The archbishop of Hartford will preside.
Download a pdf of the Program here.
Follow the beatification and see our coverage of Fr. McGivney here.
