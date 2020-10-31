4th grader adopts creative solution for school when his family can’t afford internet service

Jonathon Endecott is a young man on a mission. With school shut down due to the pandemic, he’s meant to be having lessons online.But that didn’t stop the nearly 10-year-old from coming up with an alternative solution.

Ordinarily the 4th grader walks to and from school by himself, as it’s not far from the family home in Roswell, New Mexico. With the school shut, Jonathon’s mom, Angel, suggested he sit outside the school building and piggy-back off its internet connection so he could still participate in lessons.

As the school is just across a field from their home, Jonathon’s parents feel confident that their son is safe and sound. “The principal, the secretary and a few teachers, they do come outside to check up on him and see if he needs anything,” shared his mom with Kake.com.

For Jonathon, being in such close proximity to school actually helps him to feel a sense of normality, something so many are desperate for during this health crisis. The fact that he was willing to sit outside the building for hours to keep up with his studies shows his desire to receive an education.

Thankfully, a teacher from the Endecott’s school district spotted the young scholar outside the school and was left feeling heart-broken. She took a photo of him and with his mom’s permission a friend of the teacher shared the photo on social media. Happily the photo was met with offers to help the family so they could sign up for internet service again. The woman who posted the original photo was then inspired to set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to help other families who may be experiencing the same problem.

Soon Jonathon will be able to learn from the comfort of his own home. However, the young science fan has said he’ll miss waking up and getting ready to “go to school” — even if it wasn’t exactly his regular set-up. It’s amazing that a child can learn just how much they they value school by simply sitting outside it!