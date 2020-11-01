8 Ways to honor the Holy Souls this November

For Catholics, November is the month of the Holy Souls in Purgatory. The Catechism teaches: “All who die in God’s grace and friendship but still imperfectly purified, are indeed assured of their eternal salvation; but after death, they undergo purification, so as to achieve the holiness necessary to enter the joy of heaven.” (CCC 1030)

Those suffering but hopeful souls whom our prayers assist will someday be in heaven and will pray for us as we journey. And so, November is an ideal time to help the Holy Souls through prayer and acts of love and charity. It’s also a good time to remember that we are sinners and must strengthen our own souls so that we may enter heaven. Continuing our monthly series on ways to showcase each month’s Catholic theme in your life, here are 8 ways you can honor the Holy Souls in Purgatory this November:

1 Make a Holy Souls resolution this month

It is commonplace to make a resolution for New Year’s in January, deciding to give up a vice or adopt a virtue. There is no better time than the month of the Holy Souls to make a resolution that helps our own souls and those we love get a little closer to heaven. An example of a Holy Souls’ Month resolution: Resolve to pray the Rosary every day to help strengthen your own soul; and also add the “Eternal Rest” prayer at the end for the Holy Souls in Purgatory:

Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord. And let the perpetual light shine upon them. May their souls, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

Or, there’s even a special Holy Souls Rosary you can pray.

Maria Marganingsih | Shutterstock

2 Pray for the souls in Purgatory with St. Gertrude's Prayer

Here it is: Eternal Father, I offer You the most precious blood of thy Divine Son, Jesus, in union with the Masses said throughout the world today, for all the Holy Souls in Purgatory, for sinners everywhere, for sinners in the universal church, for those in my own home and in my family. Amen.

3 Perform acts of charity and sacrifices for the Holy Souls

Whatever you do in the spirit of this month, why not offer it up for the suffering Holy Souls?

4 Make soul cakes

Soul cakes are a medieval Catholic tradition. They are little round cakes made for the feasts of All Saints and All Souls and handed out when “soulers” (usually children and the poor) would knock at the door to offer prayers for the souls of the household. Here’s the recipe I’ll be following this year.

To make them extra special, you can score the shape of a cross into the top of each cake before baking. As another option, it is said that donuts were first created as a kind of delicious soul cake, with their circular shapes representing the everlasting life of the soul. So, if you don’t make the soul cakes from scratch, you can always buy some donuts! Sting sings a great song about soul cakes here; soon you’ll be singing along.

A soul-cake, a soul-cake!

Please good Missus, a soul-cake …

One for Peter, two for Paul

Three for Him who made us all.

5 Have a souling party for the young -- and the young at heart

All Hallows Eve and other autumnal feasting traditions have their roots in ancient Catholic celebrations of the feasts of all saints and all souls. Why not kick off November (and the Feast of All Souls) with a soul cake party? Dress up as your favorite saint, bring the name of a deceased loved one to ask others to pray for as you light a candle, eat, and share soul cakes. You can even sing songs for the occasion like “I Heard the Voice of Jesus Say,” “Be Still My Soul,” “By All Your Saints Still Striving” and for kids, “This Little Light of Mine.” Hey, who wouldn’t want to attend a party where the spotlight food is donuts?

6 Visit a cemetery and pray for the deceased

What a wonderful month to go to the cemetery and offer prayers, even for those you didn’t know personally. For your departed loved ones, why not plant some mums, ornamental cabbage, or lay a wreath at their headstone and pray while you plant? You could probably say a whole Rosary for them while you till, weed, plant and water. When you’re finished, take a walk and continue praying for those buried there.

Pascal Deloche | GoDong

Don’t forget the “Eternal Rest” prayer (see above). This is an excellent way to become more comfortable in cemeteries, and become aware that these are not places to fear or avoid, but hallowed ground on which to pray for those who have gone before us.

This year the Vatican has extended the window of time available to gather plenary indulgences to any day in November. Two traditional means in November for Catholics to obtain a plenary indulgence are: visiting a cemetery to pray for the dead, and piously visiting a church on the Feast of All Souls. Both can be fulfilled spiritually by those unable to visit in person due to illness or COVID restrictions. Details can be found here.

7 Request and offer Masses for the repose of souls

We can and should help the souls of the departed after death by requesting Masses for them. Another option: Offer the next Mass you attend for all the Holy Souls in Purgatory, offering up your reception of Communion and all your prayers and good works of the day.

8 Remember your departed relatives and friends around the dinner table

This would be very special to do on Thanksgiving … or any special dinner! At grace before meals, when we proclaim our blessings and share our bounty, let us also recall, by name, those in our family who have died and whose influence we still celebrate and count among our greatest gifts. Pray for their soul and in gratitude for their love. Place photos of your beloved deceased in a place of honor. Serve a food your loved one was known to cook or to enjoy. Tell stories of that loved one, play a song they liked, and most importantly, pass down their wisdom and wit.