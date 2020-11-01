Catholic songwriter Sarah Hart sings a beautiful new hymn

As an added bonus, Hart teaches music directors how to play it.
While the Mass setting is full of beautifully arranged music that we would love to hear in our own church, today we would like to highlight a new hymn that Hart included in the album, “The House that Love Is Building.” The tune explores themes of inclusivity in the universal Church through rich imagery and a simple yet memorable melody.
There are a lot of fantastic musical elements in this tune, from the jubilant chord progression to the excellent vocal work that Hart has put together by layering her own voice. In a solo performance, however, Hart put aside the accompaniment to show how great this song sounds with piano and voice alone. This version, which she released at about the same time as the album, gives a great look at how a music director might make it sound during Mass.
As an added bonus, Hart also released an educational video in which she gives music directors some pointers on how best to play her new hymn. With a cheerful demeanor and a natural teaching style, Hart gives insight into her writing practices and encouragement to those who wish to learn her song. We especially liked that she noted that there was some Celtic influence in the work, which is clear to hear in the use of melodic lines that follow the notes of pentatonic scales.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!