Exclusive images: Candlelight procession closes McGivney Beatification day festivities

The festivities surrounding the beatification day of Blessed McGivney concluded with a solemn outdoor procession by candlelight, and the holy Rosary with veneration of the relics of the new Blessed.

The Rosary was led by the Schachle Family, and they shared their testimony as the beneficiaries of the miracle attributed to Blessed McGivney’s beatification.

Enjoy images of the procession and rosary.