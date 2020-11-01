Aleteia
Church

Exclusive images: Candlelight procession closes McGivney Beatification day festivities

CANDLELIGHT PROCESSION AND ROSARY
JEFFREY BRUNO
Kathleen N. Hattrup and Jeffrey Bruno - published on 11/01/20

Family that received the miracle through Blessed McGivney’s intercession leads the Rosary.

Click here to launch the slideshow

The festivities surrounding the beatification day of Blessed McGivney concluded with a solemn outdoor procession by candlelight, and the holy Rosary with veneration of the relics of the new Blessed.

The Rosary was led by the Schachle Family, and they shared their testimony as the beneficiaries of the miracle attributed to Blessed McGivney’s beatification.

MICHAEL SCHACHLE
Read more:
Little boy healed through prayers of Fr. McGivney is “like a kiss from Jesus”

See Aleteia’s extensive coverage of the beatification of Fr. McGivney here.

Enjoy images of the procession and rosary.

CANDLELIGHT PROCESSION AND ROSARYLaunch the slideshow
