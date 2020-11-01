Pope praises newly beatified Fr. McGivney

Pope Francis notes how the founder of the Knights of Columbus was committed to evangelization and mutual aid.
Pope Francis led a round of applause for the new Blessed of the United States today, Blessed Michael McGivney, best known for founding the Knights of Columbus.
After praying the midday Angelus of November 1, the Holy Father spoke of the beatification of the previous day in Connecticut.
He said of Blessed McGivney:
Committed to evangelization, he did his utmost to meet the needs of the needy, promoting mutual aid. May his example urge us all to bear witness more and more to the Gospel of charity. A round of applause for the new Blessed!
See Aleteia’s extensive coverage of the beatification of Fr. McGivney here.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!
Donate now!