Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle Prayer”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
Philip Kosloski
Prayer for St. Michael’s protection against any illness
Cerith Gardiner
8 Remarkable saintly teens to inspire your family
Pope praises newly beatified Fr. McGivney

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 11/01/20

Pope Francis notes how the founder of the Knights of Columbus was committed to evangelization and mutual aid.

Pope Francis led a round of applause for the new Blessed of the United States today, Blessed Michael McGivney, best known for founding the Knights of Columbus.

After praying the midday Angelus of November 1, the Holy Father spoke of the beatification of the previous day in Connecticut.

He said of Blessed McGivney:

Committed to evangelization, he did his utmost to meet the needs of the needy, promoting mutual aid. May his example urge us all to bear witness more and more to the Gospel of charity. A round of applause for the new Blessed!

See Aleteia’s extensive coverage of the beatification of Fr. McGivney here.

