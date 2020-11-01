Pope praises newly beatified Fr. McGivney

Pope Francis led a round of applause for the new Blessed of the United States today, Blessed Michael McGivney, best known for founding the Knights of Columbus.

After praying the midday Angelus of November 1, the Holy Father spoke of the beatification of the previous day in Connecticut.

He said of Blessed McGivney:

Committed to evangelization, he did his utmost to meet the needs of the needy, promoting mutual aid. May his example urge us all to bear witness more and more to the Gospel of charity. A round of applause for the new Blessed!

